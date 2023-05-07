Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are asking the public for help in locating a fugitive that is believed to be in Arizona with a missing teenage girl from Northeast Ohio.

33-year-old Jonathan Jones is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff's Office for pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

Officials say that 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was reported missing to Canton Police on April 11. It is believed by officials that she and Jones are together, as they were last seen near the Mexican border in Arizona

Jones is described as being 5-foot-10, weighing 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Coones is described as standing at 5-foot-3, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or by submitting a tip on the web. Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

