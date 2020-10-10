U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Chicago suburb arrested in Maumee

The 26-year-old man was wanted for murder in Evanston, IL.

MAUMEE, Ohio — An Illinois murder suspect is behind bars after U.S. Marshals found him hiding out in a Maumee hotel on Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 26-year-old Shakiel Coleman has been wanted for murder by Evanston, IL police since mid-September. Evanston is about 20 minutes north of Chicago on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Marshals in Chicago tracked Coleman down to a hotel on S. Reynolds Rd. in Maumee on Saturday morning.