U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Chicago suburb arrested in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — An Illinois murder suspect is behind bars after U.S. Marshals found him hiding out in a Maumee hotel on Saturday morning.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 26-year-old Shakiel Coleman has been wanted for murder by Evanston, IL police since mid-September. Evanston is about 20 minutes north of Chicago on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Marshals in Chicago tracked Coleman down to a hotel on S. Reynolds Rd. in Maumee on Saturday morning.
According to the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Coleman was arrested without incident and will be held at the Lucas County Jail until he can be extradited back to Evanston.