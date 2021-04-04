Over $970,000 in grants to Northwest Ohio counties for aviation needs

“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” Steve Dickson FAA Administrator said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Several enhancements, courtesy of the U.S Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program impacting communities in Northwest Ohio.

The FAA will award more than $627.7 million in infrastructure and safety projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Examples of projects, in Northwest Ohio, receiving grants include:

$387,090 for OH Wauseon Fulton County to purchase snow removal equipment and rehabilitate runway lighting

$319,500 for OH Ottawa Putnam County to also buy snow removal equipment and rehabilitate runway

$267,620 for OH Napoleon Henry County Airport to rehabilitate an access road

“Airports serve as a lifeline for communities across the nation,” Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, said. “Modernizing our infrastructure in a way that creates jobs, ensures safety, combats climate change, and fosters equity is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. These Airport Improvement grants will help airports across the country better serve their communities.”

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports. Today’s grant announcement includes 449 grants to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the Federated States of Micronesia.