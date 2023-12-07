US Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Erie boater Wednesday night

A 21-year-old man is missing after falling overboard while boating on Lake Erie near South Bass Island Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — The U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday night suspended the search "pending further developments" for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard near South Bass Island in Lake Erie Tuesday.

The Coast Guard told WTOL 11 that the man went overboard and was separated from his 27-foot boat around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said there were three other people on board at the time of the incident, and that they tried to rescue the man but the wind and current pushed him away.

People along the lake hoped for a positive outcome.

Nancy Lowery, a tourist at nearby Marblehead, said she's hopeful for the best. "It makes me feel anxious [and] hopeful that they will be found and that everything will be okay and that they're safe."

The Coast Guard said the duration of a search is usually dependent on weather and water temperatures.

Crews from Marblehead and AIRSTA Detroit, as well as other agencies, are assisting the Coast Guard with the search.

#BREAKING Crews from @USCG STA Marblehead, OH & AIRSTA Detroit, along with other agencies' #SAR crews, continue search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard & was separated by wind & current from a 27' boat abt 10:30 pm near #LakeErie's S. Bass Island. Updates when available. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 12, 2023

