One person was killed and nine others remain missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton Municipal Airport.

The plane crashed in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton.

Officials said nine adults and one child were aboard the aircraft. The body of one person was recovered from the crash, USCG Pacific Northwest Public Affairs confirmed. It is not known if the one confirmed death was the child or an adult.

The other nine missing people that were on board are presumed dead, according to South Whidbey Fire. The search is now a recovery effort. No other bodies have been recovered as of Monday morning.

The plane that crashed was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, a single-engine propeller plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The plane was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

Officials said Sunday night that crews recovered “a number of small pieces from an aircraft that had intact items from inside of an aircraft,” along with “a piece of identifying information that had the tail number of the aircraft that was that we're searching for.”

Four Coast Guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were involved in the extensive search Sunday, along with nearby rescue and law enforcement agencies. Two vessels continued searching overnight and air patrols were expected to resume at first light Monday morning, the Coast Guard said late Sunday.

There's no known cause of the crash at this time, but witnesses described it quickly descending into the water, according to South Whidbey Fire.

The USCG has established a surface safety zone around the scene and multiple boats are taking part in the search.

In addition to two Coast Guard cutters, two USCG aircraft and two other USCG vessels, marine units from South Whidbey Fire, North Whidbey Fire, Kitsap County Fire and Everett Fire also responded. Search and rescue resources from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island also responded.

The NTSB is sending a team of seven to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

