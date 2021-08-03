Autoworkers to return to mask-wearing at work, COVID-19 Task Force says

Vaccines are strongly encouraged for employees, according to the task force made up of UAW, Stellantis, General Motors and Ford officials.

Starting Wednesday, all autoworker personnel will be required to wear masks at all plants, offices and warehouses, regardless of vaccination status, the COVID-19 Joint Task Force announced. The task force is comprised of the UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Tony Totty, president of UAW Local 14, confirmed that the mask mandate extends to local workers.

"This is very unfortunate news. Our members just became used to seeing their co-workers again and getting back to some level of normalcy," Totty said. "We know the international union and the companies are doing what they can to keep us safe. Hopefully, more Americans will get vaccinated and the COVID infection rate will fall again."

The mask requirement is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent change in COVID-19 workplace standards related to the delta variant.

The task force met and, after reviewing the recently changed CDC guidelines and community COVID-19 trends, decided it is best for worker safety to resume wearing masks in all worksites.

"While we know that masks can be uncomfortable, the spread of the delta variant and recent data outlining the alarmingly high rate of transmission among those unvaccinated is a serious health threat," a news release from the task force said.

Eric Gonzales, executive director of the GM Toledo Transmission Operations, confirmed that starting with the day shift on Wednesday, GM will reinstate mask-wearing and physical distancing for all employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

GM will use the CDC's COVID-19 tracking data for the surrounding counties where GM sites are located as the primary pandemic assessment tool, Gonzales said.

In addition, TTO's 6-speed second shift will remain down the week of Aug. 9 because of the global semiconductor shortage. GF9 will come back to work the week of Aug. 9 as will all maintenance personnel, Gonzales said.

The task force news release also encouraged workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We know that the best way to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated. The Task Force is strongly encouraging all members, coworkers and their families to roll up their sleeves so we can move more quickly on once again relaxing mask protocols," the news release said. "The more our members, coworkers and their families are vaccinated, the quicker we can vanquish this deadly pandemic."