The fire broke out at a home on Upton Avenue in central Toledo at around 1:45 a.m. and was quickly put out, the Toledo Fire Department said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Upton Avenue south of Grand Avenue in central Toledo Friday around 1:45 a.m.

The Toledo Fire Department said one man was rescued from the home and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.