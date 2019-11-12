MAUMEE, Ohio — Not only their packages are late, but customers in the Toledo area also feel frustrated once they realize the hold up seems to come once packages arrive at the Maumee UPS.sorting facility.

"I was told, 'Tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,' days and days ago, so I don't see that happening," said December Goodreau.

RELATED: Shipping businesses dealing with record-breaking deliveries; deadline for Christmas deliveries approaching

RELATED: Lake Twp. police start anti-porch pirate program

She did some Christmas shopping online and is still waiting for many items to arrive.

"A little frustrating. I can tell that everyone is little behind this time of year and I can respect that," she said. But she added some of the tracking information seems a bit off.

"If you look at the tracking information it does show the delivery attempt made, but that isn't the case because I have security cameras at my door and my garage and I never see them show up," she said.

Plus, Goodreau said her items don't require a signature.

Goodreau isn't alone. Several others have told WTOL they have security footage to prove deliveries weren't attempted as noted in the tracking.

Goodreau did speak with someone at the Maumee facility.

"They were just telling me that they're just understaffed and overworked at this point and they're doing their best by calling in extra drivers," she said.

Goodreau said it seems something with the system is flawed and suggested a pick-up option for the Maumee facility.

A media representative for UPS says the situation is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

As far as overall delays this holiday season, UPS says this:

Winter storms caused some weather-related delays last week in Colorado, Utah, the Upper Midwest and the Northeast. We are also experiencing record shipping volumes from all customers due to another year of strong growth in e-commerce purchases. UPS has implemented recovery plans by adding resources and extending work schedules to address any delays. The vast majority of UPS packages are being delivered in accordance with the service level commitments made to our customers. Overall, the UPS network is performing well, as we manage a more than 60 percent increase over our normal daily volume between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Meanwhile, Goodreau continues to wait for her packages. She hasn't given up hope yet.

"I have faith that they'll get it to us before Christmas. I know they're working hard and it's very cold, so I appreciate that," she said.