x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

UPS hiring to fill over 200 positions in Maumee

Hourly pay starts at $17 and comes with benefits.
Credit: AP Imagse

MAUMEE, Ohio — UPS is hiring over 200 people to fill permanent, part-time positions at the hub in Maumee.

Over half of current UPS drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs. Hourly pay starts at $17 depending on location, shift and position, and annual raises are included.

Eligible employees who are students can earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses.

The positions come with health care and pension benefits. Applications are available at upsjobs.com

RELATED: Lowe's hiring 135 full-time workers at Findlay distribution center

RELATED: Who is hiring in the 419? Check out Now Hiring for the latest featured jobs