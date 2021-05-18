UPS hiring to fill over 200 positions in Maumee

Hourly pay starts at $17 and comes with benefits.

MAUMEE, Ohio — UPS is hiring over 200 people to fill permanent, part-time positions at the hub in Maumee.

Over half of current UPS drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs. Hourly pay starts at $17 depending on location, shift and position, and annual raises are included.

Eligible employees who are students can earn up to $25,000 towards college expenses.