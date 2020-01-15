BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Veteran's Memorial at the Wood County Courthouse will get some much needed renovations after local veterans expressed the need to add and update the current memorial.

This donation based project is expected to begin in March and will be done to ensure all Wood County Residents who have served are memorialized.

The current monument was placed on the courthouse lawn in the 50's for World War I and World War II.

"They've added Korea and Vietnam at some point probably in the 80's. There's some other small enhancements that have been made but otherwise the current area is largely unchanged from what it was many years ago," said Wood County Administrator, Andrew Kalmar.

The project will cost $400,000, current fundraising efforts are at $130,000.

The site will have three new monuments in addition to the current five, be larger and wheelchair accessible, which it's currently not.

During remodeling the existing monuments will be cleaned, repaired and polished.

The Civil War plaque, located inside the courthouse, is just one of the features you can find in the new memorial.

You can find out more about the renovations by calling the Wood County Commissioners at (419) 354-9100 or emailing at vmemorial@co.wood.us.