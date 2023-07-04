FBI shares update on case of missing Lansing toddler

An ex-boyfriend is accused of kidnapping the toddler from Lansing and then driving to the Detroit area. The child has not been found.

LANSING, Mich. — The FBI and the Lansing Police Chief are expected to share the latest developments in a kidnapping case.

Authorities said Rashad Trice is accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith on Saturday night.

The girl was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on July 2 on the south side of Lansing.

Trice was later arrested in St. Clair Shores, but Wynter is still missing.

Wynter's mother told Lansing police that the man, whom she knows from a previous relationship, took her daughter and her car Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The 22-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for stab wounds.

Lansing Police are asking if you see her or have any information, to please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

