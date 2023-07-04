x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

FBI shares update on case of missing Lansing toddler

An ex-boyfriend is accused of kidnapping the toddler from Lansing and then driving to the Detroit area. The child has not been found.
Credit: Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. — The FBI and the Lansing Police Chief are expected to share the latest developments in a kidnapping case.

Authorities said Rashad Trice is accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith on Saturday night. 

The girl was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on July 2 on the south side of Lansing. 

Trice was later arrested in St. Clair Shores, but Wynter is still missing.

Wynter's mother told Lansing police that the man, whom she knows from a previous relationship, took her daughter and her car Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The 22-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for stab wounds. 

Lansing Police are asking if you see her or have any information, to please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

❗️WE NEED YOUR HELP❗️ This is the route we believe that Rashad Trice may have taken with 2-year-old Wynter Smith in the...

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Monday, July 3, 2023

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Penguin Palace announces grand reopening 3 months after storm damage

Before You Leave, Check This Out