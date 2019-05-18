TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police found a young boy wandering around Laskey and Rowland Road Friday evening.

Within minutes of tweeting about the boy and asking for community help to find his family, TPD were able to identify him and reunite him with a confirmed family member.

Police say they will continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the situation.

They also thanked the online community for the tremendous outreach.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 41-255-1111.