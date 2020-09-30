Deadlines loom as voters prepare to hit the polls

The Wood County Board of Elections director says you will be able to vote in person starting on Tuesday, but you must first register to vote by Monday.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Many are anxiously awaiting to vote during this presidential election.

But, do you have a plan in place as deadlines quickly approach?

Jackie Emans, a resident from Bowling Green, says she registered a while back and plans to vote no matter what.

"It's always been important to vote, just guiding our country on which avenue it should go. It's always been important to me," said Emans.

However, there are others, like Dylan Roman from Wauseon, still waiting to register.

"I haven't registered just yet, just because I've been up in the air about even deciding to vote. But, I think I should probably register, just to make sure," said Roman.

Terry Burton, Wood County Board of Elections director, says there's still time before the deadline to register. The deadline is Monday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.

"I'm not sure where they stand on making their mind up. They're very eager to vote, however," said Burton. "So that certainly tells me a lot of people are interested. We have a lot of absentee by mail request in; over 20,000."

Burton wants to remind people there will also be an option for those who would rather vote in person.

Natalie Frank, a Wauseon resident who plans to vote, says she will be taking advantage of that.

"I was wanting to vote third party. And I want to do it in person also, because it'll be more reassuring that it got done," said Frank.

Burton said that Wood County is ready for early voting, which starts next week.

"Starting next Tuesday, we'll be starting early voting right here at the courthouse. And, people are deciding which way they want to go," said Burton. "Whether they want to do the vote by mail, the early in person or vote at the polls on election day."

Burton says his staff plan to follow all the safety protocols in place during the pandemic. He's also suggesting to wait to vote, rather than congesting the polling location in the first few days, because there are 30 days of early voting.

Early voting will be followed by the main in-person election day on Nov. 3.

"I mean obviously with the world the way it is and the way things are going, it is important to vote, especially now," said Emans.