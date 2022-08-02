Unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic; athletic directors and coaches

Many students lost months of normalcy. Since reopening school, keeping sports going has been a priority.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As we approach the two year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking a look back at all of things that have changed, including additional duties many jobs now have!

It's no secret teachers have been pushed to their limit with the expectations for their job skyrocketing, between navigating remote learning and staffing shortage. But there are also other school employees who have worked tirelessly to keep things as normal as possible for students.

One of those employees with a tough job is Chuck Jaco, the Athletic Director at Perrysburg. Jaco said keeping kids in sports and other activities has been incredibly challenging for school districts, but also incredibly important.

"You know before, I think we took a lot of things for granted! Whether it was the athletic department, our parents, our kids, our coaches. And overnight, that changed" said Jaco.

Many students lost months of normalcy and since reopening school, keeping sports going has been a priority.

However, that is easier said than done.

Making sure students wear masks when they are not competing, and that they quarantine when they need to, has been a tough process to navigate for coaches.

Additionally, having to limit seating for families is not something fans have always taken lightly.

Jaco explains that coaches are always reminding parents to be thankful they are even at the game. Especially considering games would have no spectators or 2 spectators just a year ago. He finds that those reminders keep people grounded.

Jaco knows the challenges coaches and administration faced early in the pandemic when it came to contact tracing. He says students and staff have adjusted protocols so many times to a point where they know the best way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

"I feel like we've done what needed to do to prevent the contact tracing, which has taken on a whole new life of its own! I mean that, at the beginning of this you're breaking down film with coaches just like you would on a Sunday night at a film session, but instead you're breaking it down to see who was contact traced!" he said

Perhaps the toughest thing to do for Jaco is telling students they cannot play in a game or go to practice, because of a COVID-19 exposure or positive test. But it has also forced coaches and administrators at other schools to work together to keep students safe.