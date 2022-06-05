Unseasonable weather delaying spring planting

Mike Libben is a wheat, corn and soybean farmer in Oak Harbor. He says early May is normally prime time for planting those crops, but with fields flooded from this week's heavy rainfall, farmers are left waiting until things dry up.



"Certainly when it's this wet, we can't do anything. You can't do yard work you can't do fieldwork either," Libben said. "So it will be another week or so of dry weather before we can hopefully start doing something."



Cindy Bench of Bench Farms in Curtice, Ohio says her planting season was affected as well by this unseasonable weather, causing her to have very little business the entire month of April. She says it's not just the rainfall that's been an issue.



"If you go stick your finger in the ground right now it's about 48-60 degrees. It's good for cabbage, potatoes and radishes," Bench said. "Not good for tomatoes and peppers, and this time of year people are used to planting those things."



But Bench says the weather this year isn't just an anomaly. She says it's most likely going to be the new normal going forward.