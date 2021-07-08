Unruly Arts Studio and Gallery features works from artists of all abilities

Unruly Arts is located at the Toledo Botanical Garden. The non-profit supports artists with disabilities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's always something new to uncover with every trip to the Toledo Botanical Garden. Unruly Arts Studio and Gallery is located on the garden grounds.

"You can color outside the lines with art and be able to share the art and bring happiness to the world," Artist Shanna Richie says that's what being an Unruly Artist is all about.

She's one of about 25 artists who creates and sells art at the nonprofit studio and gallery for people with disabilities.

"I love it here. The numbers don't matter. It's the times and the memories that matter together," says Richie.

The artists work with all sorts of mediums. Right now, they're getting ready for Christmas, working on pieces you can buy as gifts for the holiday season.

"Just kind of highlights abilities and their strengths," says art director, Lori Shoen.

Shoen says the artists are truly talented and she's blown away every day.

"They're fearless. That's the coolest thing. Some people who are artists are afraid of attacking a blank canvas. That does not happen here," says Shoen.

"Just love coming here, working on projects and having a lot of fun," says artist Moody Shousher.

The artists are pretty good salesmen too, showing off their creations. They make everything from wall and yard art to scarves and cutting boards.

The artists are asking you to get involved as well. You can pop by the gallery and pick up a free metal butterfly to decorate. They'll be displayed together on the outside wall of the gallery in celebration of the Day of the Dead.

Unruly Arts is always changing up programming to involve the community. Shoen hopes you'll join and be inspired. She says, "It really offers a bridge to communication. It lets people know they have more in common than difference."

The Unruly Arts gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday at the Toledo Botanical Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park at the Elmer Road entrance.

You can also shop online at unrulyarts.org.



