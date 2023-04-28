'It gives them a voice in the community': Unruly Art gala features local artists of all abilities

Event director Lori Schoen said the gala shows people of all different abilities can create something beautiful.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For the third year, the Unruly Arts Gala at Tayor Hyundai featured artists from around the region Thursday. The art was created by people with different abilities, which director Lori Schoen said is an important outlet.

"It gives them a voice in the community and lets people appreciate what they can do," Schoen said. "It also creates a bridge of communication where people have things they can talk about."

Artist Moody Shousher has been a part of the Unruly Arts studio for four years and said it's important to support his fellow artists.

"It's wonderful to see everybody's artwork from different places, different things," Shousher said.

Artists like Craig Toczynski, who has been working in art for over a decade, said it's a joy to see the local collection of art.

"I like doing anything that has to do with art," Toczynski said. "I got into it when they had Shared Lives Studios back in 2011, so it's been a long time. I like seeing everyone's art, my co-workers' art. It's really awesome, they do a great job at what they do."

Schoen said an event like this shows people of all different abilities can create something beautiful.

"It validates their work," Schoen said. "It's just a great place for self-expression."

