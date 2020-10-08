University of Toledo students begin moving in

The move-in process is spread out over the course of about 14 days for this coming semester.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students at the University of Toledo began moving in Monday. The university is slowly bringing students back to make sure there is not a ton of crowding in residence halls.

“It's definitely been different than other years,” said Jenny Pietch, the Parks Tower Hall Director.

The move-in process is spread out over the course of about 14 days for this coming semester. Officials hope this will help keep people distant from each other.

“We have so many students checked in in one hours increments so everyone can be comfortable with the check in process and so people aren't so close. So it's all to respect the social distant process,” said Valerie Walston, Vice President of Student Services at the University of Toledo.

Residence halls are not allowing any more than two people per dorm. Accommodations have been made for students who preferred to live alone and common area capacities have been reduced.

The university is making COVID-19 testing available for RA's and anyone working in a residence hall.

Once students are all moved in, they will see a number of policy changes.

“We are limiting overnight guests and things, so people who come stay overnight and don't actually go here. None of our programming for the most part will be in person, it'll be over a webcam or online,” said Pietch.



Officials with the university say the goal is to eventually offer COVID-19 testing to all students living on campus, but that will not happen right away.