TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur announced a multi-million dollar grant award for the University of Toledo Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded the university $5.7 million for two solar energy technology research projects.

Both projects involve the university collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and First Solar, one of the world's largest manufacturers of solar cells and a company that originated in UToledo laboratories.

Kaptur, who is chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, said she has been fighting to bring this funding to the area.

"Their brainpower...what exists here helps to create thousands and thousands of good jobs," she said, "and helps America to have a more balanced energy portfolio."

This is all part of $128 million in grant funding the Department of Energy is awarding to 75 research projects across the country to advance solar technologies that will lower solar electricity costs while working to boost solar manufacturing, reduce red tape, and make solar systems more resilient to cyber-attacks.

The total federal funding awarded to northern Ohio today is $11 million with the addition of $3 million to Eaton Corporation near Cleveland.

