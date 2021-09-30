University of Toledo researchers to hold conference Thursday on Lake Erie's water quality

UT researchers will hold a special meeting on campus releasing their findings and answering questions about water quality.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo water crisis that happened in 2014 is something few people will forget - especially the curious minds at the University of Toledo.

Researchers at the University of Toledo's Lake Erie Center have been monitoring algae in Lake Erie for almost 20 years, investigating every aspect of harmful algal blooms - from nutrition loading into waterways to the health impacts from both recreational and ingestion exposure.

On Thursday, scientists, engineers, medical researchers and public health professors will hold a special meeting on campus releasing their findings and answering questions about water quality.

"One of the questions is with the toxins - if you drink it or if we're out on the lake and drink it or if it's in your water system and you consume it. That's one issue, but we also learned that if you're taking a shower or if you're out jet skiing, you can consume it that way," said Dr. Frank Calzonetti, vice president for research at the University of Toledo.