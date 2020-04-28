TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo President Sharon Gaber announced Tuesday that she is leaving Toledo to become the chancellor of the University of North Carolina - Charlotte.

Gaber started with UToledo in 2015. Bill Roper, UNC interim president, submitted Gaber as his recommendation for UNC Charlotte's next chancellor at a starting salary of $525,000. Her current salary with UToledo is about $510,000

The text of the letter she sent to Rocket Nation is below:

April 28, 2020

Dear Rocket Nation,

It is with much respect and appreciation that I share with you that I will be resigning as president of The University of Toledo. I have accepted a new opportunity as the chancellor of UNC Charlotte.

I am grateful for your hard work, dedication and support these past five years. Together, we have made great strides to improve student success and elevated the national stature of UToledo.

Since joining the Rocket community in 2015, we have significantly increased student retention and graduation rates; strengthened our focus on research; added programs and training to improve diversity, inclusion and sexual assault awareness; launched the Tuition Guarantee program to assist students and families with college affordability; elevated faculty and staff recognition; increased philanthropy; and enacted numerous cost-saving measures while seeking new ways to generate revenue.

During the past several months we’ve faced an unimaginable challenge with the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am so proud of how our Rocket community has worked collectively to ensure that our academic mission continued forward. Challenges remain for all of higher education, but I remain confident that UToledo’s future is brighter than ever.

It has been a great honor to work with each of you in service to The University of Toledo.

Sincerely,

Sharon L. Gaber, Ph.D.

President

