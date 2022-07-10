University of Toledo organizations celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

The University of Toledo's Office of Multicultural Student Success and other campus organizations are recognizing the college's LGBTQ+ history in October.

TOLEDO, Ohio — October is LGBTQ+ History Month and colleges like The University of Toledo are taking the time to celebrate the month through awareness and education.

The Office of Multicultural Student Success partnered with other student organizations to kick-off the events earlier this week in the Student Union.

Members in the community and others on campus can come together to learn more about LGBTQ+ groups and their past with the goal to highlight the history and important contributions made in the community.

Althoug it's celebrated throughout the nation, the campus will focus on UT's strides with their own members through the educational activities.

As the president of The Sexuality and Gender Alliance, the campus' only LGBTQ+ undergraduate organization on campus, Charlie Lane said it is also about connecting others together in the process.

"So, it's about just focusing on queer people making sure they have a space, that they feel welcomed. That they can kind of find other queer people and find something that they have in common," said Lane.

Lane expressed that it is also important to bring more inclusivity to colleges like UT as students may have never experienced as much diversity before or been around others with similar backgrounds to grow.

Events throughout the month include health clinics, support groups, photo booth activities and guest speakers. The month will also provide a good networking opportunity for members to meet others in a professional setting.

Lane said showing up is a great first step to learn more about LGBTQ+ resources and its history at UT. For more information on the events later this month, visit here.