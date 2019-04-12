TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 2,500 students from northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were able to come and watch the women's basketball game Tuesday, as well as participate in some fun and educational activities.

For the 6th year, the University of Toledo invited schools to "Education Day" where thousands of kids learned about live animals, 3-D printers and more.

"I'm learning and it's still fun when I'm learning," said local 1st grader, Hope Hicks.

The Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Fan Experience Heather Lutz said leading up to Education Day, the University sent out videos and packets to get them excited for the event and the students were definitely pumped to see what was there.

"My favorite activity was playing with my family and friends," said Hicks.

"I guess just playing with this because the last time I had it, my dad made me pitch it so I was like ah, darn it," said local 5th grader, Emma Gill.

While the game plays out, kids are smiling and having fun during timeouts but still learning.

"It's important to have the kids come out here because it shows them the fun side of learning, and that what they're doing and the mathematical that they're learning, how that relates to sports. And that it's important to even the fun things in life they want to do," said Lutz.

Each year more students get to come and the hope is that the tradition continues.