TOLEDO, Ohio — Jobs are up for grabs! The University of Toledo and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur are teaming up to link young people with in-demand careers this week.

Chemical Engineering student Matthew Gullett spent Monday afternoon passing out his resume and talking with prospective employers. The senior is looking to snag a job come graduation.

"I'm just hoping for anything so far," Gullett said.

The week of events focusing on jobs of the future kicked off with a job fair featuring companies associated with the National Nuclear Security Administration.

"Nuclear energy is really important and we want to make sure the country stays safe," Gullett said.

The NNSA is deep into a major recruiting effort. In the next five years, 40 percent of its employees will be eligible to retire. That means the administration will hire 7,000 people each year for the foreseeable future.

"That includes everything from working with our nuclear Navy, nuclear propulsion for submarines, to the management of spent fuels at our commercial power plants to the development of new types of nuclear materials," Kaptur said.

Throughout the week, other jobs of the future will be on display, all in the areas science, national security, space and manufacturing.

"Anything to do with energy and its future - this is the week to pay attention," Kaptur said.

Gullett said he appreciates the opportunities to network with so many potential employers, all in one place.

"It's always nice to have different programs," he said. "There's always something new happening at the university. And it's great when they have new programs going on."

For links to job opportunities being discussed this week, click here.

RELATED: US adds modest 136,000 jobs, lowering unemployment to 3.5%

RELATED: Lt. Gov. Husted promotes 'TechCred' initiative at Owens Community College