UToledo professors to host community discussion about Russian war on Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio — Professors from the University of Toledo are hosting a community discussion this week to talk about the Russian war on Ukraine, and they are hoping for a big turnout.

"There are very severe economic consequences that will develop from this as well, indirectly, that people in Toledo, Ohio will feel," panelist Dr. Barry Jackisch said.

The goal is to give various perspectives on not only the war itself, but some of the broader ramifications that could be experienced in northwest Ohio.

Veronika Kholodovych is from Ukraine and moved to Toledo in 2003, but several of her friends and family members are still there.

She said she's been impressed with the level of awareness Americans already have.

"I think it's difficult for people that aren't from there, that essentially have no contacts to eastern Europe, to see everything that's going on. So, I think just putting a context to it is really important and speaking on behalf of the people," Kholodovych said.

She said she hopes having this community discussion will help even more people understand what is happening on the grounds of Ukraine.

"We're seeing a lot of military action over there and a lot of foreign response, but civilian life is collapsing in Kyiv," Kholodovych said.

She explained that people will eventually run out of food, pharmacies are closed and hospitals aren't able to operate properly.

Jackisch said this is something that all concerned people of the world should pay very close attention to.

"You have innocent civilians dying, certainly by the time this is all over in the thousands," he said. "This is a completely and totally grotesque and unnecessary invasion."

"Ukraine's just been through so much since the collapse of the Soviet Union," Kholodovych said. "There's been a slew of events dating back to 2004, 2013, 2014. But, this just feels different."