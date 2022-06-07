Run, hide, fight: Active-shooter training at University of Toledo health science campus

University police and UTMC hospital personnel participated in the training held of the university's health science campus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You may have seen police activity on the University of Toledo's Health Sciences campus, Tuesday morning.

University of Toledo Police and University of Toledo Medical Center personnel were preparing in case a mass shooting on the campus.

The training included a simulation of a shooter opening fire on the Health Sciences Campus.

Associate Vice President of Public Safety Jeff Newton said police and hospital personnel practiced their “run, hide, fight” training during the exercise.

"The thing you want to do is put distance between you and the active aggressor," Newton said. "If you can't do that, then you need to hide because someone can't shoot you if they don't know you're there and as a very last resort you can fight back."

That includes throwing anything in sight at the gunman to push him off target, Newton said.

University officials began planning for this training in February, but recognize the events of the past few weeks have made it particularly timely.

"It's a fairly robust exercise but clearly we see it's necessary," Newton said.

The university holds this training once a year, which also includes a session on de-escalation strategies, hoping to avoid active shooter situations altogether.

