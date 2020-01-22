FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay held a special assembly Wednesday that honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr for hundreds.

The event is the centerpiece of the university's MLK week, which is now in its 7th year.

The event not only reiterates Dr. King's teachings, but it also inspires young students to continue conversations of its nature outside of the assembly and throughout the year.

"We want them to remember that work that has been laid, and then we want them to feel compelled to add to that. Not just remember that's really cool stuff that happened way back when. But no, this is stuff that we can engage in now to make that our futures are bright and established as well," said Set Butler, director for UF Intercultural Student Services.

The MLK Celebration also held a toiletry drive on Tuesday, and will hold a collaborative session on campus called Revive on Thursday.

The goal of the week long celebration is to not just start up conversations about social justice, but to also inspire these students to serve the communities they are working to unite with as well.

"And a great way for students to engage in that is for students to go out and give of themselves, of their resources and of their time so that we are not just united in conversation, but united in action and service," said Butler.

And this week will be capped off with Chopin Hall's mobile food pantry making a stop here at the University of Findlay on Friday.

