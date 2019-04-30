FINDLAY, Ohio — With the college school year coming to an end, the University of Findlay is trying to keep discarded items from ending up in the landfill.

After having multiple on-campus organizations at the University of Findlay helping students take care of unwanted items at the end of the spring semester, this year it is a new joint effort among those groups.

It's called "Move Out, Pitch In," which allows students to make sure any non-perishable foods, clothes and even small appliances can be donated to either the Salvation Army or City Mission.

Additionally, there will be a bin is for recycling paper and cardboard.

The initiative is part of an effort to make it as easy as possible for the outgoing students to properly dispose of items they no longer want or need.

Ultimately, it's a positive goal for the community and environment

"[We're] doing what we can to better the earth and be sustainable on campus. So, our major motivation behind this is, 'How can we keep things out of the landfill? How do we keep things out of dumpsters and get them back into the community, get them back to campus for the community or students to reuse,'" Assistant Director of Communications Amy DePuy said.

University of Findlay commencement is Saturday, May 4, so these totes will be available to students all week and through the weekend.