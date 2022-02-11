University of Findlay food drive helps CHOPIN Hall food pantry

The 17th annual Helping Hands event benefits the Hancock County pantry.

FINDLAY, Ohio — With rising food prices, more and more people need help getting dinner on the table.

In its 17th year, The University of Findlay's Helping Hands Food Drive has become a staple fall event on campus.

Last year, students helped collect and sort more than 214,000 pounds of non-perishable food. Each year those donations go to CHOPIN Hall, a food pantry serving Hancock County.

It distributes an average of 40-50 thousand pounds of food a month.

"Now with the prices, food expenses, and everything are up so much we're seeing more and more people coming to CHOPIN Hall needing our assistance," said Ron Rooker, executive director of CHOPIN Hall.

The holidays are typically a busy time for food pantries, so CHOPIN Hall officials said the University of Findlay event can help them meet the need for donations through the remainder of the year.

"Our food expenditures are up over 60 percent, and so with an infusion of over 215,000 pounds plus of food, that is a tremendous help to our mission," Rooker said.

To help promote the event University of Findlay students participated in a "can-struction" competition through the week leading up to Wednesday's event.

"Think about other people, you know?" said Abigail Smith, a junior. "And it definitely builds some personal skills for yourself, and just kind of helps keep you involved in your community for the rest of your life."

Students were also able to use their campus meal plan to pre-order canned goods for food drive.

"Nobody should have food insecurity, absolutely nobody," said University Dining Services Director Dave Harr. "And you know that we're helping out our neighbors here because all of the food we collect here stays in Hancock County, and helps those with need here."

