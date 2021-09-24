University of Findlay band director's mother killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Wes King said his mother was shot in the chest Thursday and died from her injuries.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The mother of the University of Findlay's band director was killed Thursday in a mass shooting at a Tennessee grocery store.

Wes King made a series of Facebook posts during the incident. On Thursday afternoon, he said his mother, Olivia King, died from her injuries.

"Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that my mother has died (from) her wounds," King said in the post. "I spoke directly to the trauma surgeon. She was shot directly in the chest. EMTs attempted CPR until the hospital. They tried to save her at the hospital to no avail. I apologize for the graphic details, but this type of crime needs to stop being glossed over and sanitized. No one deserves this."

According to UF's website, King is also an assistant professor of visual and performing arts. He was hired in 2020.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke out at a Kroger grocery in Collierville, a suburban community 30 miles east of Memphis. He said the gunman shot 13 others and himself, and that 12 of the victims were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries.

Kroger worker Brignetta Dickerson told WREG-TV she was working a cash register when she heard what at first she thought were balloons popping.

“And, here he comes right behind us and started shooting,” Dickerson said. “And, he kept on shooting, shooting, shooting. He shot one of my co-workers in the head and shot one of my customers in the stomach.”

Lane said police received a call about 1:30 p.m. about the shooting and arrived almost immediately, finding multiple people with gunshot wounds upon entering the building.

He said a police SWAT team and other officers went aisle to aisle plucking panicked people from hiding and taking them out safely. He said the shooter, whom he described as male, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

“We found people hiding in freezers, in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do: run, hide, fight,” the chief said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.