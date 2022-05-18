Universal pre-K expanding in Toledo after Hope Toledo receives funding from city council

Universal pre-K only became a reality in Toledo last year. But with more money, it's able to expand and double the number of kids they serve.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Universal pre-K was one of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's major announcements during his state of the city address last week.

He mentioned every other large city in Ohio has it and now Toledo is one step closer.

Universal pre-K only became a reality in Toledo last year after Hope Toledo got funding to help more than 100 kids in the community.

But with more money, it's able to expand and double the number of kids they serve. It's something the supporters say is vital to future generations.

"It's critical for our city to not lag behind but to really do the things that are necessary to get us out in front and continue to create those spaces for successful growth," Hope Toledo founder and CEO John C. Jones said.

Jones is also the man behind the push to make pre-k accessible to all kids in Toledo.

He says getting kids in school early is critical.

"The research suggests that over time, students who had access to pre-k do better over time, whether that's financially, behaviorally, socially, and emotionally. Whatever you put on that, we know that it does work," he said.

And the teachers agree it makes a difference; a difference between both the kids and the families.

"The biggest importance is the social, getting those children together in an environment with people and adults other than their parents. Giving them more guidance and routines and those social skills and friendships they can develop," East Toledo Family Center's childcare director Cheryl Amborski said.

That's a big reason Toledo City Council approved $1.25 million from the American Rescue Plan to make it go.

In fact, with this money, Jones says Hope Toledo will be able to add another 10 to 12 centers where it's offered.

"We'll be able to do a new set of approximately 200 kids and we're working towards getting some other funding. so hopefully we'll be able to serve somewhere in the 300-350 range," he explained. "It's almost double our capacity in this next year and we're looking to move forward in the third year to increase even farther".

But the question going forward is sustainability. Jones says this funding will last for two years.

The $1.25 million from city council is only half of the funding Hope Toledo will get.

The other half will come later this year and that will go toward continuing the program next year.

But beyond that, he says the work won't stop to keep it funded and going.