TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with The United Way of Greater Toledo are planning to list the group's downtown building for sale.

The building is just 10 years old and will be listed for $5.5 million.

President and CEO Wendy Pestrue said this in a statement about the decision:

“Recently, after much deliberation, United Way’s Board of Directors made the decision to sell our downtown office building. A formal RFP process was conducted and members chose to move forward with Reichle | Klein Group. Given our staff structure across the three counties we serve – Lucas, Wood and Ottawa – much of our space, specifically on the second floor, goes underutilized. It is evident that we can continue to work more efficiently and offset some future organizational expenses, such as the cost of space. We are exploring all possible avenues that will continue to maximize our donors’ dollars and community investments.”

ABOUT THE UNITED WAY

Founded in 1918, the United Way of Greater Toledo is a non-profit created to serve Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties. The group's aim is to be an agent of community change that inspires hope, creates opportunity and champions people. Leaders envision "a community where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability and health lives."

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you the latest updates.

