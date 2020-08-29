United Way seeing more calls, larger need

The United Way is seeing an increased need for hygiene products, they believe it stems from the fact those items can't be purchased with SNAP benefits.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United Way of Greater Toledo has seen a large increase in calls over the past 12 months since moving it's 211 call center.

The organization had nearly 78,000 contacts in a year and they aren't slowing down after seeing high jobless rates and kids out of school due to COVID-19.

One of the top needs they are seeing right now is for personal hygiene products, something they are currently collecting monetary donations for through their emergency response fund.

"We actually have a supply chain committee that helps us find these things for a little less and when you think about hygiene products, you're also talking about things for your home and sanitizers, important products like that and of course the personal care needs," said United Way of Greater Toledo President and CEO Wendy Pestrue. "There's a lot of dignity associated with being able to keep yourself clean and your home clean."

The United Way is also looking for both virtual and in person volunteers right now. Information on volunteering is available on their website.