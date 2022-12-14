United Way of Hancock County relaunching tax assistance program

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program was shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but is relaunching for the 2023 tax season.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been gone for a few years now, but the United Way of Hancock County is bringing back a program it says is vital in helping people file their taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

The VITA program was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

But now, the United Way is ready to bring it back for 2023.

"The United Way's mission is to help the vulnerable people in our community to have a better life, to give them tools to be able to step forward in life on a better footing," Angela Deboskey, president of the United Way of Hancock County, said.

But the non-profit needs a few things first.

Currently, leaders are asking for donations of new and used technology to run the latest tax software; including new or used laptop computers that will run Windows 10 or 11, desktop printers and the associated cables and keyboards.

"In the next few weeks, we will be looking for volunteers to round out the crew," Deboskey said. "You don't have to have any particular tax preparation knowledge, just a willingness and some computer savvy."

Before 2020, the VITA program helped an average of 1,700 to 2,000 individuals file their taxes. Along with this, the program has also helped reimburse about $2.5 million in earned income tax credit for those using the program.

"That is a pretty large impact for people that are on a fixed income, or when we see prices rising for groceries, electricity, you name it," Deboskey said. "So those refunds are very vital, to our community for our most vulnerable folks we have."

The VITA sessions will be by appointment only and will run from February to mid-April. The taxes will be filed electronically by trained VITA tax volunteers at either 50 North or the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, according to the United Way of Hancock County's website.