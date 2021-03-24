United Way of Hancock County moving into new, more efficient office space

The new location is on the second floor of the Kan Du Studio building on West Main Cross.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It's a change we could soon see many businesses and organizations making after the pandemic: moving out of brick and mortar locations for something newer and leaner.

A non-profit serving thousands in Hancock County is making that change.

The United Way of Hancock County is on the move.

Soon their offices will be moved into the second floor space above Kan Du Studio on West Main Cross, closer to downtown Findlay.

The United Way will be operating in office space less than half the square footage of their current location. After reorganizing their operations a few years ago, will be the perfect fit for their seven employees and volunteers.

The building is owned by the Blanchard Valley Center, which will help create more immediate synergy between the two groups as well.

Like many businesses through the pandemic, the United Way has learned the valuable lesson of operating in a more efficient work space.

"Moving into this facility allows us to reduce our occupancy costs by about 45 to 60 percent. So that is a pretty large number in leaner times especially. So, fiscal responsibility was one of the drivers," said CEO Angela Debosky.

The United Way of Hancock County will officially be fully operating out of their new office space April 1.