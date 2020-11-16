United Way of Greater Toledo reopens community grant application

Community-based entities have until Jan. 8 to apply for monetary funding over a three-year period.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an effort to provide funding to local programs working in the areas of education, financial stability, health and housing, the United Way of Greater Toledo will be reopening its community grant application after six years.

Community-based entities have until Jan. 8, 2021 to apply for monetary funding over a three-year period.

Information on the application, process and qualifications for Lucas County can be found by clicking here.

Community grant applications for Ottawa and Wood County will be available on Dec. 1, 2020 closing on Jan. 31, 2021. Details on those will be shared at a later time.

“The human services landscape has certainly changed over the last few years – especially this year, as COVID-19 continues to alter the way in which our sector meets overwhelming needs,” UWGT Director of Community Impact Jill Bunge said. “Our volunteers are very excited to provide long-term financial support to local organizations doing really powerful work.”

“I am continuously amazed by the efforts of our current partners to serve those in need. With their help, over the last six years, we have accomplished and hit some remarkable milestones,” UWGT President and CEO Wendy Pestrue said.

From 2015 - 2020, UWGT invested over $20 million in community strategies like student success, basic needs, school readiness and healthy lifestyles. In that same timeframe, more than 400,000 individuals were served by UWGT-supported services, not including those who have been helped through United Way 211.

“Seeking out new partnerships is our way of asking ‘how can we be better?’ We improve by learning about new programs, by analyzing current programs that have worked, or by listening to how programs want to re-tool themselves to meet emerging needs,” Pestrue said.

The number of grantees awarded, and types of programs funded, will be determined by a collection of volunteers, known as the Collaborative Impact Cabinet. For this opportunity specifically, UWGT will be welcoming additional community reviewers, with varying life experiences, who will also help inform all final funding decisions.