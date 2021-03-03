United Way of Greater Toledo's 211 service fielded 100,000 calls in past year

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United Way of Greater Toledo's 211 service received over 100,000 calls since March of 2020.
The United Way released a report Thursday detailing how the organization adjusted operations to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Over 27,000 individuals were supported with dollars given to 28 local programs.
The 211 service was established to assist people with non-emergency needs like paying bills, finding access to food or scheduling a COVID vaccine. United Way received 104,398 calls in the past year.
The full overview can be found on UWGT’s website, UnitedWayToledo.org/covid-response-report.
"This report truly displays the power of community when we work as one," UWGT CEO Wendy Pestrue said. "Of course, we do not want this piece to give the impression that the pandemic is over. As we have said before, folks in Lucas, Ottawa and Wood County will be feeling the economic impact of this disaster for years to come. Which is why local nonprofits, like United Way, need your support."