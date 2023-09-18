Volunteers Connections brings Hancock Co. individuals together for group projects

The United Way of Hancock County connects its pool of volunteers with non-profits who need odd jobs done twice a year during its Days of Caring.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Volunteering is a vital resource for many non-profits. But how do you get started if you want to help out in groups?

But usually, the volunteers come in groups from local businesses, leaving individuals waiting in the wings. So, the United Way has launched an initiative called Volunteer Connections, allowing people to come together to help.

"We know that people want to serve together because there's community building. The volunteer connections group allows that to happen," Angela Deboskey, the United Way of Hancock County CEO said.

The initiative serves a dual purpose, too.

"We came together to not only build relationships with people from Findlay, but also a way where we can serve others at the same time," volunteer ambassador Missy Larocco said.

Potential volunteers are able to sign up and take part in monthly or quarterly events without the worry of being the only person to show up.

"We had an individual from one workplace that didn't have a team," Deboskey said. "We had somebody from Japan who is working on learning English and she finds volunteerism as a great way to do that."

United Way leaders hope this initiative will not only help to grow their pool of volunteers, but create new community relationships with like-minded people, too.

"You get a lot from volunteering. Not only connections, but helping others. And then you really feel like you're making an impact," Larocco said.