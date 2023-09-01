United Way accepting donations for Monroe Co. residents affected by storms

Donations can be made through the United Way website at www.unitedwaymlc.org or sent to its Monroe office at 216 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — The United Way of Monroe and Lenawee counties is accepting financial donations to assist Monroe County residents affected by the floods, tornadoes and storms that hit the region last week.

Donations can be made through the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties website or sent to their Monroe office at 216 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162.

The organization requests that donations are earmarked as "August 2023 Storms Relief Fund." The United Way also said that 100% of donations will be used for the needs of the residents affected by the severe weather. If you have more questions, call 734-242-1331.

For more information about donating, the United Way is also on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southeast Michigan during severe weather that pounded the region late Aug. 24 into Aug. 25.

A tornado in Monroe County hit the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park. The bulk of the damage was on the north end of the park, where roofs were torn off and a mobile home was flipped over. There were no fatalities at the park, but a major gas leak forced the evacuation of at least 80 homes.

Eleven tornadoes touched down in Ohio, two of which were in northwest Ohio.

