United States Marshal's Service looking for wanted Toledo man

Officials say Darion Gipson of Toledo is wanted for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He is known to frequent residences on Belmont and on Loxley.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service (USMS) and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) are looking for 36-year-old Darion Gipson of Toledo.

Gipson is wanted by the USMS and Homeland Security Investigations for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Officials believe Gispon is still in the Toledo area and is known to frequent residences in the 1000 block of Belmont and the 1700 block of Loxley.

Gipson is 6’3 and weighs around 205lbs and has tattoo’s covering both arms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gipson or any known fugitive should call the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 1-419-255-1111. You can also text keyword WANTED and the tip