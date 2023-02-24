Ukrainian refugees in Toledo reflect on year-long war

Just like any other life challenge, there’s has been obstacles the refugees have had to overcome.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s been one year since Russian forces rolled into Ukraine and invaded the country.

Since then, the U.S. has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees - many who have settled here in Toledo.

When the Russian rockets started flying over Ukraine, many families had to leave their jobs, homes and families behind for safety. Many who fled to Toledo had to start from scratch while adjusting to American life.

“When the war started, she packed everything she had and just couldn’t understand anything else, she was just in a fog,” said Natalia, a Ukrainian refugee.

“Yes, there has been obstacles - in particular the language, but we’re going to school and learning and we’re getting better now and we’re looking for opportunities to have a job and bring products,” explained one Ukrainian refugee.

Even though they are happy to be here, many will never forget the moments they were forced from their homes.

“Of course it’s changed, the routine is different, I go grocery shopping, I stay in school and I’m gonna say the language but I’m very thankful for us living here,” another refugee expressed.

Some of the refugees hope to implement what they learned in there hometown here in the Toledo community.