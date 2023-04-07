Ukrainian refugee marks one year in the U.S.

Olga Pluzhnyk is not only celebrating the Fourth of July; this month marks one year of her being in the United States.

LUNA PIER, Mich. — Fireworks and backyard barbeques are a staple on the Fourth of July for many, but for one woman, this holiday is a new experience.

Olga Pluzhnyk is not only celebrating this holiday, but July also marks one year of her being in the United States.

She is a refugee from Ukraine and says this milestone has been an emotional one.

"I appreciate the county that's invited me, housed me and gives me the ability to get help," Pluzhnyk said, with sponsor Svetlana Stahl translating for her.

In July 2022, Pluzhnyk made the multiple-day journey from Ukraine to Luna Pier Michigan as a refugee.

She is preparing to celebrate America's independence but wishes she was celebrating her homeland.

Stahl said having Pluzhnyk stay with her is like having an older sister.

Stahl said she's proud of Pluzhnyk's growth.

"It's nice because for the past year, she's been learning the culture, she's learning traditions. She's learning the way people talk, how they cook, communicate," Stahl said.

As a former refugee-turned-citizen, Stahl said the past year hasn't been easy.

Pluzhnyk said she didn't imagine being in America this long but she's taking everything in stride.

"I'm very positive. I'm feeling excellent. My health has improved and I have a goal now," she said.

Her goal is centered around her own independence and being able to navigate on her own.

"She is planning to take a driving test soon to become more independent," Stahl said. "She has her place and once she starts driving, I would feel more comfortable letting her go, letting her be on her own."

Pluzhnyk has one more year left on her visa and they are looking into other ways to stay.

She still has family overseas and would like to go back eventually but only once it's safe.