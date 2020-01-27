FINDLAY, Ohio — A new partnership will allow the employees of local universities to attend graduate classes with a discount.

The University of Findlay has partnered with Tiffin University and Ashland University to offer a 25 percent discount off of graduate or doctorate programs for their university employees.

The discount is also available for the spouses and dependent children of those employees.

An employee of any of the three schools can register for these courses at any of the other schools easier.

The goal is to help create a synergy of lifelong learning at these institutions, and to hopefully spark more professional development in the region.

"We're trying to make it convenient. We offer programs, perhaps, that the other two don't. The same with us. So we wanted to have a widespread opportunity for our employees, depending on what their interests are," said UF President Katherine Fell.

This new graduate partnership is open to those employees' students right now. The next round of new students on boarding for the University of Findlay will begin in March.

