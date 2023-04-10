UAW members seek side jobs as financial impacts of strike mount

For strikers having trouble paying bills, experts suggest reaching out to lenders and utility companies to see if they can lower payments or get on a payment plan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As United Auto Workers continue calling for contract demands to be met in the third week of the strike against the Big Three automakers, those on the picket line have begun turning to side jobs to make ends meet.

Michael Mahoney has been working at the Toledo Jeep Assembly Complex for more than 15 years. He has three teenagers at home, and with receiving only $500 a week from strike pay, he has been vigorously looking for a side job.

"I have an interview today and I might have another one at the end of the week," he said. "I'm looking hard."

Roxanne Stadfeld is already working another job with DoorDash. But now, she's looking for a second job.

"It's hit or miss with DoorDash when you get paid with them so, I want something more stable, something that I know what I got coming in," she said.

Joshua Bondy has four kids and his youngest is just eight months old. He posted on Facebook offering his services to power wash people's homes.

"With everything going on right now, the family is taking a big hit," he said. "So we're just pulling extra money to keep afloat while the Big Three hopefully caves in and gives us what we're looking for."

Bondy had his side business prior to the strike because he still needed the extra income with his normal pay.

"With the bigger family, it just takes a lot more to keep the part where we need to be," he said.

As the negotiations between the UAW and the Big Three continue the strikers on the line say they're going to do their best to get by.

"I shouldn't have to jiggle stuff around to make my bills. I should be able to work one job and pay my bills and live comfortably but I'm not able to do that," said Stadfeld