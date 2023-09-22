More UAW halls may strike on Friday. Could Local 14 be one of them?

UAW President Shawn Fain has warned that if contract negotiations don't reach a deal with the Big Three by noon on Friday, he will call on more plants to strike.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UAW President Shawn Fain has warned that if a deal isn't reached with the Big Three by noon on Friday, he will call on more plants to join the strike that has seen nationwide impacts since it began last week.

Three plants across the country -- the Toledo Jeep Assembly plant, a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan and a General Motors factory in Wentzville, Missouri -- promptly went on strike when contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

But with the possibility of more factories going on strike, other local union halls are preparing for the possibility, such as UAW Local 14.

Information remains limited, though. Even Local 14's President, Tony Totty, says he will likely be kept in the dark until Fain makes his announcement Friday.

"They're keeping it close to the vest, which we understand with their strategy, and they're still going on this road," Totty said. "Our members are handling it pretty well, a lot of members could have anxiety at this time. It'll be interesting."

As the countdown nears, every member of UAW Local 14, from president Tony Totty to quality operator Glenn Summers, is holding their breath and wondering if they're next for the picket lines.

"There's a little bit of tension in the air," Summers said.



Since Local 14 also went on strike in 2019, Summers said there is no excitement at the possibility of doing it again because they know the realities of being on the lines.

"It was not easy, no," he said. "People weren't prepared for it, there were little struggles. But we got through it."

That strike, fresh in mind for many, is why Totty is hoping for last-minute progress in negotiations. But he understands that the GM-owned Toledo Propulsion Systems plant is a key part of the talks and a walkout from its workers would be a gut punch to GM.

"It would shut down the company," Totty said. "If you look at who we ship to with the heavy-duty trucks to Arlington, with the SUVs, it would cripple the company."



If Local 14 is called on to join the strike, Summers said he and his family will have to face the difficulties that come with it.

"It falls back again, now we have to reach down and dig down and make sure everything is okay, not just for ourselves but for everyone in the community," he said.

But in the same vein, Summers and Totty say they're ready to do what it takes in the fight for better contracts.

"It means that we're getting what the American dream is all about, working for a living, being able to support your family, enjoy life," Summers said.

Totty said every local was asked by the international organization to be prepared for the strike and Local 14 met that request.