UAW strike deadline fast approaching; Toledo Assembly Complex may be among those picketing first

Speculation continues to grow as to which plants will be among the first to strike in the United States as the deadline to replace the current United Auto Workers contract with Detroit's Big Three automakers narrows to its final hours Thursday night.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced Wednesday the union's intention to use a "stand up strike" method by strategically selecting plants to target, hitting General Motors, Ford and Stellantis unexpectedly.

A source close to the plant tells WTOL 11 workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex will learn in the next hour that they have been selected to be among the first in the country to strike if a deal is not reached before 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

"They might strike certain facilities but if they call upon us, we're the money maker for Chrysler and Jeep Wrangler," Jonathan Hollingsworth, Jr., a team leader at the Toledo Assembly Complex said. "If they call on us, it's going to hurt. But we're going to do it because we deserve it."

For weeks the union and companies have been preparing for a strike, even as last-minute negotiations for new contracts have continued.

As of Wednesday evening, Fain said while the companies had increased their offers on wages, the union still believed the proposals were "inadequate."

The union initially demanded 40% pay raises, but in recent days had reduced that to calls for an increase of about 36%. By Wednesday, Ford had offered 20%, GM had offered 18% and Stellantis had offered 17.5%.

The union and automakers also remained apart on proposals about eliminating tiered wage systems, restoring traditional pension plans for new hires, the union proposal for a 32-hour work week and other issues.

Also Wednesday night, Fain said the union would strike a small number of targeted plants from each auto company, adding more facilities later if it is necessary. He did not specify which plants would be included in these initial strikes.

Unions have been preparing their members for the potential of a strike. Last week at a meeting of UAW Local 12 second-shift workers, leaders coached union members on what to expect during a strike.

In August, UAW members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a deal with the automakers couldn't be reached.

The contracts, signed in 2019, expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Fain said early in the negotiations that the UAW viewed that expiration as a deadline for reaching a new deal and threatened to strike if new agreements could not be reached by then.