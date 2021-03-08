UAW Local 12 President speaks about changes to mask policy for autoworkers

Autoworkers were just getting used to being maskless while working, but with cases rising again, they're going back on.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's back to masks at our local auto plants.

The United Auto Workers announced today that employees will be required to mask up while working.

6 months ago, UAW Local 12's union hall was filled with people getting vaccinated.

"It's a step back for sure," said UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty.

Thousands walked through the doors of UAW Local 12 hoping for a shot of normalcy.

"Over 30,000 people got vaccinated in this room," Totty said.

Masks need to go back on at the auto plants, with workers being alerted to high transmission levels of the virus in this statement:

"The UAW acknowledges masks can be uncomfortable, but also that the Delta variant is spreading rapidly among people who aren't vaccinated."

"This time of year when it's humid out it's miserable to have to work with a mask on. It's hard to breathe," Totty said.

We're seeing other places take these steps back too as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is recommending people mask up locally.

Nationally, New York City announced it will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

"You know, our family has died from this virus, and we continue to see friends that are going into the hospital," Tina Butts with The Movement said.

Butts has been working to vaccinate people in this same hall... and wants people to use these precautions as a warning.

"I'm talking from my head and heart to theirs, we've got to save people's lives out here," Butts said.

And while this hall is back to normal, Totty still says vaccination should be a community priority.

"We can beat this thing but we just need to do what science tells us to do," Butts said.

Both Butts and Totty are still encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Masks will need to be worn in the auto plants beginning tomorrow.