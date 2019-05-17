TOLEDO, Ohio — A crowd of hundreds comprising union members and Mercy Health workers rallied Thursday, sending a clear message to the community and hospital executives: They are not backing down until they get better on-call hours and health-care coverage.

It's been more than 10 days since 2,000 Mercy Health workers walked off the job and went on strike after hospital executives and union leaders couldn't reach an agreement regarding workers' benefits.

Mercy Health's latest statement said they have "proposed a fair and competitive offer to all our associates and have been willing to discuss issues such as on-call with the UAW leadership ... Since April 10, we have not received any new proposals from the UAW, therefore we appear to be at impasse."

The crowd gathered at the UAW headquarters, from which they walked about one mile to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

Unionized Jeep workers were also at the rally showing their support, and once strikers got to the picket line, a convoy of more than 200 honking vehicles joined them.

While at the UAW, strikers listened to loud music and were offered burgers, hot dogs and cold beverages.

Before heading out, union leaders spoke to the crowd and said they can find the support they need within each other and they will keep going until an agreement they can live with is reached.

"When you call for you guys, you have our backs. We have your back, we have each other's back, right?" UAW Local 12's president Sue Pratt said. "Let's make some noise when we go down over there. Let's show them we are not afraid. What do they think of us now? We are not running in the other direction."

The workers on strike haven't been getting paid since May 6 when they walked out of the job and so far they have had to use their own personal vacation days.

Mercy Health workers rally at UAW

Pratt's words fully resonated with those present. Not only were cars honking in support while they were headed to the hospital, but several workers said they were not giving up on getting a contract they found fair.

"Lets make a commotion. Get them to move, need a new contract,"Jordan Piccotk said.

Strikers have gotten support from politicians, community leaders and even patients.

St. Vincent's cancer patient, Isaac Banks, was on the sidewalk across the hospital watching all the commotion.

"I'm getting all right treatment, but it can be better when everybody comes back to work," he said.

Although no contract negotiations are scheduled, UAW national President Gary Jones is expected to come to Toledo on Friday to discuss the strike.