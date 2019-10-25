TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is deadline day for UAW members nationwide to decide on approving or rejecting a tentative deal with General Motors. Union members have been on strike for more than a month.

Voting has been conducted for several days, and the results of the vote from both Toledo and Defiance plants were in support of the contract. On Monday, Toledo's GM Powertrain voted in favor of the deal, with 80% voting "yes." Defiance Local 211 workers also affirmed the tentative deal, with 79% yes to 21% no for production and 64.7% yes to 35.3% no for skilled.

The nationwide deadline is 4 p.m. today. The current strike is the longest against GM since 1970.

Many of the biggest assembly plants have voiced support for the deal, which which provides a signing bonus of $11,000, requires no increase in out of pocket costs for health insurance, and gives a modest hourly wage increase.

The deal isn't sweet for everyone, however, as it does not eliminate lower wages for employees with GM's service and components facilities. Many of those facilities have been voting "no" on the deal.

If the contract is nationally ratified, some workers could be called back to GM as early as Saturday. It will take some time before any new cars roll out, however, given the complexity of restarting machinery at plants after being shuttered for so long.

The deal, if ratified, also sets the stage for pacts that will be struck with Ford and Fiat-Chrysler. It's possible, however, that strikes could take place by workers against those automakers.

RELATED: Autoworkers from closed plants fight new GM contract

RELATED: UAW confirms closure of Lordstown GM plant in tentative bargaining agreement