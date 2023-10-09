Latest UAW-Big Three negotiations have local autoworkers feeling hopeful

As the fourth week of the United Auto Workers strike continues, some union leaders and workers feel that strides have been made at the bargaining table.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Families of United Auto Workers across the country are feeling the impact of the strike, not just the members on the picket lines.

Some auto workers who have been displaced in the industry say the latest negotiations, coined as hopeful, could bring them back home.

"The fact that they didn't take out another facility means that they're making progress at the table. The fact that they're going to put battery facilities in the agreement is important," UAW Local 14 president, Tony Totty said of Shawn Fain's decision not to add additional plants to the strike as it entered its fourth week.

It could also lead to more opportunities for workers like Robert Morales, who used to work at the Lordstown Assembly Plant about 20 minutes west of Youngstown, Ohio.

"My plant closed in 2019, at that time there were some decisions that had to be made," Morales, whose family lives in the Lordstown area, said. "We were hoping to get the product back in the Lordstown facility. It didn't happen that way."

Since that closure, Morales says he makes the two-and-a-half hour drive to Toledo Propulsion Systems each week so he can have a job and still see his family.

"It's a sacrifice on my end with driving time and lack of sleep, but we do those things when necessary," he said.

He's not the only one making the trek from northeast Ohio.

According to Totty, Local 14 has around 250 members from the former Lordstown plant working in Toledo.

With the transition to more electric vehicles on the road, and UAW president Shawn Fain's announcement that GM agreed to add battery plants to the union's master agreement, there is hope that the workers from northeast Ohio could find work back home.

"It could potentially impact them all, Totty said. "If somebody wanted to transfer to that, hopefully, we'll get that in the agreement that there are provisions they could transfer to that if there are openings at the battery facility."

Totty said the Lordstown facility was responsible for making the Chevrolet Cruze back in 2019.

He said General Motors opened a battery plant in the area through a joint venture, but it doesn't fall in the current UAW agreement, therefore shutting UAW members out.

But with Fain saying battery plants were added to the master agreement, UAW members would be eligible for those jobs under a new agreement.

So now, they wait until an agreement is official.

Morales says auto workers sacrificed a lot the last few times they've been at the bargaining table and deserve an agreement that benefits them more this time.

"As they say, no one really wins in a strike, but it's necessary that we do that to try to get what we feel is just and something that's due to us," he said.

Local 14 members are not on strike right now, but upward of 200 of them are off the job because of shutdowns around the country.